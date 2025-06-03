'India's Russian arms deals rubbed wrong way...but trends changing': US
What's the story
United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has expressed optimism about finalizing a trade agreement with India soon.
Speaking at the eighth US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC, Lutnick said that the negotiations are in a "very, very good place."
He also revealed that India was one of the first countries to approach the US to avoid tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
Defense concerns
US concerned about India's defense purchases from Russia
Lutnick also addressed a major concern of the US—India's defense purchases from Russia.
He said, "There were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way."
However, he noted that India is now moving toward buying military equipment from the US.
"I think India is starting to move towards buying military equipment from the United States, which then goes a long way," he said.
Bilateral ties
Modi-Trump relationship makes negotiations easier
Lutnick also praised the strong relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump.
He highlighted that both leaders were elected by their entire countries, which is a rare occurrence, creating a unique understanding.
The commerce secretary said this personal connection makes negotiations easier.
He also said lowering India's tariff barriers is "absolutely on the table" to make both countries great trading partners.
Trade target
Current trade stands at $191 billion, aims to reach $500B
The current trade between India and the US stands at about $191 billion. Both nations aim to double this figure to $500 billion by 2030.
Key officials have also praised Modi's leadership, noting the increasing political and economic ties between both countries.
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also confirmed progress toward a bilateral trade agreement, saying both countries desire preferential access to each other's businesses.
Leadership praise
Modi called 'most influential politician ever in India'
Rich McCormick, a US Congressman and co-chair of the India Caucus, called Modi "the most influential politician ever in India."
He said Modi's grassroots connection is commendable.
Second Lady Usha Vance also shared a personal anecdote from her visit to India with her family.
She recalled how their son was fascinated by everything there, especially the mangoes available for him to eat.
She added, "They've...had wonderful opportunities to see the world, but this was really special to them."