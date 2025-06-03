What's the story

A confidential Pakistani dossier has reportedly revealed that India's Operation Sindoor hit way more locations than it earlier acknowledged.

The document, detailing Pakistan's counter-offensive Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, includes maps showing Indian strikes in Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, News18 reported.

These areas were not mentioned by Indian authorities in their post-strike briefings after the May 7 counteroffensive.