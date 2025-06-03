Pakistan dossier claims Operation Sindoor struck more sites—But why now?
What's the story
A confidential Pakistani dossier has reportedly revealed that India's Operation Sindoor hit way more locations than it earlier acknowledged.
The document, detailing Pakistan's counter-offensive Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, includes maps showing Indian strikes in Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, News18 reported.
These areas were not mentioned by Indian authorities in their post-strike briefings after the May 7 counteroffensive.
Counterstrike details
Pakistan retaliated with missiles, drones after India's counter-terror strikes
On May 10, roughly three days after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Islamabad agreed to a truce with India.
Following the ceasefire, satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies showed significant damage to four air bases in Pakistan—Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.
Strategic move
Additional strike locations may have been strategic move
Other targeted sites were Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal.
India has yet to respond to this bombshell claim, but Pakistan's timing to make the claims public now demands a closer look.
The goal could be to convince the international world that India targeted civilian locations deep into Pakistan, although the dossier does not specify whether the targeted regions were civilian or military facilities.
Ceasefire
India struck 11 Pakistani air bases directly
Mirroring India's global outreach, Pakistan is sending a delegation, led by the special assistant to Pakistan's prime minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, to Moscow this week.
According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "The delegations will highlight Pakistan's responsible and restrained conduct—seeking peace with responsibility—in the face of India's reckless and belligerent actions in violation of international law," it said.
Another delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to New York, Washington DC, London, and Brussels.
Military stance
Operation Sindoor has shifted India's military posture
With Operation Sindoor, India has shifted its military posture.
The government has made it clear that future acts of terror on Indian soil will be treated as acts of war.
In international law, an "act of war" is typically defined as the use of armed force by one country against another.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly reiterated that any talks with Pakistan from now on would only be on terrorism and around PoK.