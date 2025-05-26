Pawan Kalyan's action film 'OG' locks new release date
Good news for Pawan Kalyan fans—They Call Him OG is back on the calendar! The team behind the much-hyped action film just dropped the new worldwide release date.
They Call Him OG is all set for a grand global release on September 25, 2025.
Originally scheduled for a global release on September 27 last year, the action-packed film faced delays due to a postponed shooting schedule.
'OG' promises high-octane action and a gripping storyline
The makers shared a striking poster announcing the new release date, captioning it, "The date is locked... and the DEADLY SQUAD is set to go BONKERS!"
Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG promises a deadly mix of high-octane action, powerful performances, and a gripping storyline.
The film sees Kalyan in a fierce avatar that fans have been waiting to see on the big screen.
Emraan Hashmi's Telugu film debut in 'OG'
Adding to the excitement, OG also marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in the Telugu film industry. He plays the film's menacing antagonist, and his intense face-off with Kalyan will surely be one of the film's major highlights.
Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Kalyan, while S Thaman is set to elevate the cinematic experience with a hard-hitting soundtrack in collaboration with Sony Music South.
Notably, earlier this month, the team of They Call Him OG resumed the shoot of the film.