Phil Robertson, the legendary patriarch of the hit reality show Duck Dynasty, has died at the age of 79.
His family shared the news on Sunday (local time); Robertson was battling Alzheimer's disease.
His son Jase Robertson wrote on X/Twitter, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good!"
My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson#Jesus— Jase Robertson (@JaseDuckman) May 26, 2025
Family members paid tribute to the patriarch
Tributes also came from family members, including granddaughter Sadie Robertson Huff, who posted a bunch of family photos on Instagram.
Willie Robertson and his wife Korie also shared a joint tribute on Instagram, saying, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."
They also thanked everybody for their love and prayers and planned a private service, followed by a public celebration of his life. Details about the same will be shared soon.
Robertson's struggle with Alzheimer's disease
Robertson's battle with Alzheimer's disease was first revealed in December 2023 on an episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast.
Jase revealed that his dad was in the "early stages" of the disease and added that it had "accelerated, causing problems with his entire body."
In April, Jase updated about his dad's health on another podcast episode, saying, "We're making him comfortable, and we're doing the best we can. I think that's just what you do."
Robertson's legacy in reality television
Robertson wasn't merely a reality TV star; he was the founder and president of Duck Commander, the hunting company he started in 1972. His patented duck call gave birth to this family-run business.
Duck Dynasty, which aired on A&E, featured the Robertson family's work at Duck Commander and their humor and Southern values. The show ran for 11 seasons and made the Robertson family famous, leading to several spinoff shows.
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' was set to air this summer
In January, A&E announced Duck Dynasty's return as Duck Dynasty: The Revival. But with Robertson's passing, the show will live on without its original patriarch.
Although the 'OG' series ended in 2017, many younger cast members have since started their own families, carrying the legacy forward.
Robertson's legacy goes far beyond television, with him openly sharing his conservative values.