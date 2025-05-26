What's the story

Phil Robertson, the legendary patriarch of the hit reality show Duck Dynasty, has died at the age of 79.

His family shared the news on Sunday (local time); Robertson was battling Alzheimer's disease.

His son Jase Robertson wrote on X/Twitter, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good!"