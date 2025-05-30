Vicky Kaushal eyed for Guru Dutt's biopic?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is being considered as a strong candidate to play the legendary filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt in an upcoming biopic.
The news comes from a recent revelation by Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, which holds the rights to Dutt's films.
Casting challenges
'Difficult to name 1 actor...'
Agrawal acknowledged the difficulty of casting for such a significant role.
"Naming one actor would be difficult as there is a plethora of talent," he said. "But I feel Vicky Kaushal can bring Guru Duttji's emotional depth."
The Ultra Media head is also in conversation with directors to helm the project, which will explore the highs and lows of Dutt's life and career.
Film adaptations
Ultra Media's plans for Dutt's films and legacy
Apart from the biopic, Ultra Media is also considering adapting some of Dutt's finest works into a web series.
Agrawal revealed that discussions are underway with two directors for this project as well.
"Once we have something definite, we can talk about it in detail," he said.
The media group recently unveiled restored versions of Dutt's classics at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to mark his centenary.
Legacy preservation
Dutt's centenary tribute and film restoration
Ahead of Dutt's birth anniversary on July 9, a week-long tribute is being planned. This will include the re-release of his restored films in Indian theaters.
"All his movies have been restored in the original black-and-white version to give the same nostalgic feel," Agrawal said. "However, we are looking at colorizing a few songs to see the audience's reaction."
The tribute will also feature curated exhibitions and panel discussions ed by acclaimed filmmakers on his enduring legacy.