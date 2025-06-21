Nani's 'HIT 3' embroiled in plagiarism lawsuit: Everything to know

Actor Nani 's recent film HIT 3 is facing legal troubles after a writer accused the team of plagiarizing her work, per multiple reports. The Madras High Court has now issued a notice to the makers of HIT 3 in response to this allegation. Writer Sonia Vimal claims that the film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has lifted content from her scripts Agent 11 and Agent V, without permission. The makers have to respond by July 7.

Allegations Writer claims she was not credited for the original story Vimal, who describes herself as a fan of Nani, has alleged that the original story of HIT 3 was taken directly from her scripts. She has submitted drafts of her writing as legal evidence. The notice from the Madras High Court states that HIT 3 was an adaptation of Vimal's registered script and seeks to "permanently stop the respondents from assigning any further rights to the movie or committing any further acts of infringement."

Legal action Writer demands account of profits made by 'HIT 3' Vimal has also demanded a portion of the profits HIT 3 made, along with payment for damages and compensation at the rate of 20%. She claims to have registered her script with the South Indian Film Writers' Association on August 4, 2021. Vimal reportedly sent a synopsis of her work to Nani on August 8, 2022, intending to collaborate with him, but received no response.