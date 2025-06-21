Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' almost complete, set for December release
What's the story
The makers of Prabhas's upcoming film, The Raja Saab, have announced that the shooting is almost complete. Producer T G Vishwa Prasad spoke to IANS and revealed, "We have three songs left to be shot. Apart from that, there is some small patchwork that will have to be completed." "Otherwise, shooting is almost over." It is directed by Maruthi.
Production details
Film to have world-class visual effects
Prasad also revealed that The Raja Saab will feature world-class visual effects, including all forms of computer graphics (CG) such as 3D CG. He assured that the film's final output would meet top-quality standards. Produced by People Media Factory, it is set to release on December 5, 2025. It will be a pan-Indian film, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Cast details
Teaser of 'The Raja Saab' is a hit among fans
The Raja Saab stars an ensemble cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The movie recently dropped its much-anticipated teaser to fans' delight, who showed their love and appreciation for Prabhas's return to the comedy genre. Prabhas is also busy with Fauji, Spirit, and Salaar 2.