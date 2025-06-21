'The Raja Saab' is slated for December release

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' almost complete, set for December release

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:24 pm Jun 21, 202502:24 pm

What's the story

The makers of Prabhas's upcoming film, The Raja Saab, have announced that the shooting is almost complete. Producer T G Vishwa Prasad spoke to IANS and revealed, "We have three songs left to be shot. Apart from that, there is some small patchwork that will have to be completed." "Otherwise, shooting is almost over." It is directed by Maruthi.