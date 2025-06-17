Everything to know about Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' character
What's the story
Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to play dual roles in the upcoming horror-comedy The Raja Saab.
One of his characters will be an old man, a unique aspect that director Maruthi believes is a major highlight of the film.
According to Hindustan Times, he said, "When that character is introduced, everyone will go berserk."
The movie will be released on December 5, 2025.
Teaser success
Maruthi relieved, audiences loved Prabhas's fun avatar
The teaser for The Raja Saab was recently released and has been well-received.
Maruthi admitted he was nervous about how fans would react to Prabhas's comedic role, which he hasn't done in a while. But the director is relieved as audiences have loved this new avatar of the star.
He said, "Ever since the teaser came out, everyone is loving the star's fun avatar, which was missing in his last few films."
Production hurdles
Why was the production delayed?
The film faced some production delays, with reports suggesting that Prabhas was unhappy with the outcome and had asked for reshoots.
However, Maruthi clarified that these delays were due to extensive VFX work in post-production.
The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and has music by Thaman S.