Actor-director Tushar dies by suicide due to alleged work struggles

In a heartbreaking incident, popular Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar has died by suicide. He was reportedly in his early 30s. The news has sent shockwaves through the Marathi entertainment industry. He reportedly took this drastic step due to mounting mental stress and a prolonged lack of professional opportunities. May he rest in peace.

Industry reaction Actor Ankur Wadve's post on social media Ghadigaonkar's untimely demise has activated conversations about mental health struggles and job insecurity in the entertainment industry. Actor Ankur Wadve, known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, expressed his shock on Instagram. He wrote, "Why, my friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We must find a way, but suicide is not the way... Tushar Ghadigaonkar, you lost - and with you we all lost."

Career progression Ghadigaonkar's journey in the arts Hailing from Sindhudurg district, Kankavali area, Ghadigaonkar's foray into the performing arts started at Mumbai's Ruparel College. He was reportedly an active member of the drama circle there. With a natural skill for acting, he moved to Marathi theater and eventually made his mark in television and cinema. Over the years, he worked on acclaimed projects like Mann Kasturi Re, Lavangi Mirchi, Unad, Zombieli and Sukhacha Sarinni. He also played a supporting role in the Bollywood film Malaal.