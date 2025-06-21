Actor-director Tushar dies by suicide due to alleged work struggles
What's the story
In a heartbreaking incident, popular Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar has died by suicide. He was reportedly in his early 30s. The news has sent shockwaves through the Marathi entertainment industry. He reportedly took this drastic step due to mounting mental stress and a prolonged lack of professional opportunities. May he rest in peace.
Industry reaction
Actor Ankur Wadve's post on social media
Ghadigaonkar's untimely demise has activated conversations about mental health struggles and job insecurity in the entertainment industry. Actor Ankur Wadve, known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, expressed his shock on Instagram. He wrote, "Why, my friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We must find a way, but suicide is not the way... Tushar Ghadigaonkar, you lost - and with you we all lost."
Career progression
Ghadigaonkar's journey in the arts
Hailing from Sindhudurg district, Kankavali area, Ghadigaonkar's foray into the performing arts started at Mumbai's Ruparel College. He was reportedly an active member of the drama circle there. With a natural skill for acting, he moved to Marathi theater and eventually made his mark in television and cinema. Over the years, he worked on acclaimed projects like Mann Kasturi Re, Lavangi Mirchi, Unad, Zombieli and Sukhacha Sarinni. He also played a supporting role in the Bollywood film Malaal.
Television roles
Lull in professional assignments
Ghadigaonkar also left his mark on Marathi serials like Sakha Majha Pandurang and He Mann Bavare, aired on Sun Marathi. His work in the play Sangeet Bibat Aakhyan was also well-received. Under his own banner Ghanta Naad Production, Ghadigaonkar directed several music videos. He helmed the Marathi show Tuzi Mazi Yari, marking his directorial debut. Despite his growing resume, Ghadigaonkar reportedly faced a significant halt in professional assignments over the past few months.