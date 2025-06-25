You'll get to choose which ads to see in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users manage their ad preferences for statuses and channels. The development comes after the release of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.19.14. The facility will be accessible through the Updates tab and main settings, providing information about all recently viewed ads. Each ad will be listed with its date of appearance, enabling users to track their exposure and remember specific promotions they may want to engage with or avoid later on.

User control List of advertisers will be shown Along with advertisement history, WhatsApp will also provide a list of advertisers whose ads have been shown to the user recently. From this list, users will be able to permanently hide ads from specific advertisers, preventing them from showing their content in the user's status or channels feed in the future. However, if users decide to change their preferences later on, they can restore visibility for any previously hidden advertiser through the same screen.

Privacy assurance End-to-end encryption reminder WhatsApp shall prominently display a clear reminder to users at the top of the ad preferences section. The reminder will emphasize that their messages, voice calls, video calls, and status updates are protected by end-to-end encryption. This implies these private forms of communication remain confidential and secure from ad targeting. Only the sender and recipient can access their content.