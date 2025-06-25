Vaccine for malaria is about to become cheaper

Bharat Biotech and GSK have announced plans to halve the price of their malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, to $5 (around ₹430) per dose by 2028. The move comes as a major step in the fight against malaria, which kills over 500,000 people each year, mostly children under five in sub-Saharan Africa. To note, Mosquirix became the first malaria vaccine to be approved by WHO in 2022.

Partnership GSK's technology transfer to Bharat Biotech GSK is working on a technology transfer to Bharat Biotech, which will take over the production of Mosquirix by 2028. The firm will continue to supply the adjuvant part of the vaccine (substance that enhances the immune response to an antigen) during this transition. The phased price reduction for the vaccine will start immediately.

Cost considerations Decision based on process improvements The decision to cut the vaccine's price is based on process improvements, increased production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, as well as minimal profit margins. GSK has committed to supplying up to 18 million doses between 2023 and the end of the year. From 2026-2028, it wants to supply 15 million doses annually.