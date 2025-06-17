What's the story

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical giant behind Ozempic, is facing a financial setback worth billions due to an unpaid patent maintenance fee of just $250.

The company's oversight in Canada has opened the door for generic versions of its drugs to enter the market starting in 2026.

Science columnist Derek Lowe revealed that while Novo Nordisk had filed a patent for semaglutide (the active ingredient in its weight-loss and diabetes drugs), it did not pay the annual maintenance fee on time.