'The Social Network' sequel is finally happening: What to expect 

Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Social Network (2010), is set to write and direct a follow-up titled The Social Network Part II, reported Deadline. The new film will be produced by Sony Pictures and is not a direct sequel but rather a continuation of the original story that delved into the creation of Facebook . Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin, and Stuart Besser are attached as producers for this project.

Plot details Sorkin's screenplay draws inspiration from these articles Sorkin's screenplay for the upcoming film is inspired by The Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files, a series of articles by Jeff Horowitz that revealed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook. The original film, which starred Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, was a critical and commercial success, grossing $226 million worldwide. It also earned three Oscars, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

Film focus What will the sequel focus on? The upcoming film will not only focus on the 2020 US election but also explore Facebook's influence on teenagers, preteens, widespread violence, and countries outside the US. Although David Fincher directed the original film, Sorkin will take over directing duties for this sequel. His previous directorial credits include Molly's Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Being the Ricardos.

Casting speculation When will the film go on the floors? No production date has been announced yet, but sources suggest Sorkin will soon start casting. It's unclear if Eisenberg and his co-stars from the original film will reprise their roles in the sequel. The original film also starred Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as Tyler, and Cameron Winklevoss.