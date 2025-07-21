'Director's vision': Mithoon reveals secret behind his sensational music

Acclaimed music composer Mithoon recently opened up about his latest track, Dhun, from Mohit Suri 's Saiyaara. The song has been receiving positive responses from audiences. When asked if he believed such songs were a counter to the fast-paced tunes of today, Mithoon said he doesn't consciously try to create something different but instead follows the director's vision.

Composer's perspective 'All my inspiration is derived from the director's vision' Mithoon told IANS, "A song is a song whether fast or slow or whatever one wants to categorize it as. I do not subscribe to that and never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening." "All my inspiration is derived from the director's vision." The composer has previously worked on films like Kalyug, Murder 2, and Aashiqui 2.

Song creation What was the thought process while creating 'Dhun'? When asked about his thought process while composing Dhun, Mithoon said, "The tune, as always, gets conceived from the story idea/script/situation and the characters." "Of course, Mohit and I go back 2 decades, so we don't necessarily have to dip into a personal moment or emotion to carve out a piece of work, but I'm glad that it's resonating with the listeners."