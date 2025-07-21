'No one...above law': Trump shares AI video depicting Obama's arrest 

United States President Donald Trump has shared an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video on his Truth Social platform, depicting Barack Obama being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The video begins with Obama saying, "Especially the President is above the law," before transitioning to a clip of him in the Oval Office, where he is arrested. In this fabricated scene, two FBI agents handcuff Obama as Trump looks on smiling.

Video conclusion Video shared without disclaimer Along with Obama, several other politicians, including former president Joe Biden, also appear in the fake video saying, "No one is above the law." The video concludes with a digitally altered image of Obama in an orange jumpsuit behind bars. Notably, Trump shared the video without any disclaimer, drawing criticism from observers who have called it "deeply irresponsible" and potentially dangerous in today's politically charged environment.

Twitter Post Watch video here 💥 🔥President Trump also posted this AI video of Obama being arrested:



“NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW”



🇺🇸What a time to be alive… pic.twitter.com/iLsVVrffRh — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) July 20, 2025

Contextual background Tulsi Gabbard's comments on Obama The release of the video comes after Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, accused Obama's administration of engineering the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Gabbard alleged that senior officials in Obama's administration manipulated intelligence to undermine Trump's presidency. She called for a trial against the former administration and claimed to have "striking and overwhelming" evidence of misconduct.