Shahid Kapoor's movie to clash with Ranveer Singh, Prabhas's projects

Bollywood is in for a major box office showdown on December 5, 2025, with three high-profile films set to release on the same day. The untitled next project of Shahid Kapoor will be clashing with Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar and Prabhas 's horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Despite speculation about changing release dates, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "It was the makers of Shahid Kapoor's next that took the December 5 slot first."

Film progress 'Filming is going on at...' The insider added, "The filming is going on at a steady pace, and the film has shaped up well." "Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is confident of the product and doesn't feel the need to move from the date that he was the first one to reserve." "The fact that Sajid Nadiadwala has decided not to move from the December 5 date shows his extreme confidence in his product."

Cast and features 'Will have commercial elements, soulful songs' Kapoor's upcoming film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. The source continued, "It promises to have not just the trademark Vishal Bhardwaj stamp but also commercial elements, which will make the film worth watching on the big screen." "Moreover, since it's a Vishal Bhardwaj film, it'll also have some soulful songs. As a result, it can be a film to watch out for."