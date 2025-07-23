AI could wipe out these job categories, warns OpenAI CEO

Altman highlighted how AI has already transformed customer service. He said, "Now you call one of these things and AI answers. It's like a super-smart, capable person." The OpenAI founder also suggested that AI's diagnostic capabilities have surpassed those of human doctors in healthcare. However, he was hesitant to fully trust ChatGPT with his medical fate without the involvement of a human doctor.

Security risks

Altman warns about AI's destructive capabilities

During his Washington visit, Altman expressed concern over the rapidly advancing destructive capabilities of AI. He warned that a hostile nation could use these weapons to attack the US financial system. He also cautioned about advanced voice cloning technology being used for sophisticated fraud and identity theft, given that "there are still some financial institutions that will accept the voiceprint as authentication."