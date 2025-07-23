Page Loader
AI could wipe out these job categories, warns OpenAI CEO
Customer support roles are likely to be severely hit

By Mudit Dube
Jul 23, 2025
01:56 pm
What's the story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could completely wipe out certain job categories. Speaking at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, he specifically mentioned customer support roles as one of the areas likely to be heavily affected by AI advancements. "Some areas, again, I think just like totally, totally gone," he said.

Sector transformation

AI's impact on customer service and healthcare

Altman highlighted how AI has already transformed customer service. He said, "Now you call one of these things and AI answers. It's like a super-smart, capable person." The OpenAI founder also suggested that AI's diagnostic capabilities have surpassed those of human doctors in healthcare. However, he was hesitant to fully trust ChatGPT with his medical fate without the involvement of a human doctor.

Security risks

Altman warns about AI's destructive capabilities

During his Washington visit, Altman expressed concern over the rapidly advancing destructive capabilities of AI. He warned that a hostile nation could use these weapons to attack the US financial system. He also cautioned about advanced voice cloning technology being used for sophisticated fraud and identity theft, given that "there are still some financial institutions that will accept the voiceprint as authentication."