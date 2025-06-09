Getty Images, which also has a parallel lawsuit against Stability AI in the US, alleges that the latter illegally scraped millions of images from its websites.

These images were allegedly used to train and develop Stable Diffusion, which generates images from text prompts.

The case is one of many lawsuits in Britain, the US, and elsewhere over copyright-protected material being used to train AI models after ChatGPT and other such tools became widely available more than two years ago.