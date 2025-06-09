Airtel partners with Ericsson to manage pan-India network operations
What's the story
Bharti Airtel has signed a multi-year Network Operations Center (NOC) Managed Services contract with Ericsson.
The deal will see the Swedish telecom giant manage Airtel's network operations across India, including 4G, 5G NSA and SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.
The partnership is aimed at improving Airtel's network and providing an exceptional experience for customers in a digitally connected India.
Technological integration
Airtel looks forward to leveraging innovative technologies
Ericsson will manage Airtel's pan-India network through its state-of-the-art NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.
Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, expressed excitement over the enhanced collaboration with Ericsson.
He said the telecom operator is looking forward to leveraging innovative technologies to create a future-ready network that meets the growing data demands of consumers in India.
Strategic partnership
Commitment to help Airtel deliver best experience
Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, said that, "This milestone agreement with Bharti Airtel reinforces our commitment to helping Airtel deliver the best possible experience for its customers."
"By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel," he added.
Ongoing collaboration
Contract builds on 25-year-long relationship
The latest contract builds on a 25-year-long relationship between the two companies.
It comes after Airtel and Ericsson's recent partnership on 5G Core technology to support the company's 5G rollout.
Notably, Ericsson is also supporting Airtel's 4G and 5G network expansion after winning a multi-billion expansion contract in December last year.