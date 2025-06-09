What's the story

Bharti Airtel has signed a multi-year Network Operations Center (NOC) Managed Services contract with Ericsson.

The deal will see the Swedish telecom giant manage Airtel's network operations across India, including 4G, 5G NSA and SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

The partnership is aimed at improving Airtel's network and providing an exceptional experience for customers in a digitally connected India.