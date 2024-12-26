Summarize Simplifying... In short Airtel, a major telecom provider in India, experienced a widespread service outage affecting both mobile and broadband services. The company acknowledged the issue and assured customers of a swift resolution.

46% of the users reported a "total blackout"

Airtel outage disrupts mobile, broadband services across India

What's the story Airtel, one of India's top telecom providers, is facing a major disruption in its mobile and broadband services. The outage was first reported around 11:00 am today, Downdetector data indicated. By noon, nearly half (46%) of the users had reported a "total blackout," while 32% complained about "no signal." Another 22% faced issues with their mobile connections.

Company response

Airtel acknowledges service disruption, promises resolution

Responding to the widespread complaints on social media, Airtel India has acknowledged the issue and assured customers that services will be restored by 2:20pm today. "We are sorry for the hassle you had to face. We value our customer's feedback to improve our services," an official from the company said. The telecom giant's customer care team Airtel Cares also responded to individual complaints promising swift action.

User reactions

Social media flooded with complaints about Airtel outage

The disruption in Airtel's services has triggered a wave of complaints on social media. "Airtel Broadband & Mobile Services All Are Down, No Network on Mobile & Broadband Everything is gone in Gujarat Right Now..!" one user reported. "Yes it is global outage," another confirmed. Downdetector.in noted over 2,800 reports of an Airtel service outage earlier today.

Additional outage

IRCTC users also experienced service disruption today

In a separate incident, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also witnessed a major disruption in its services today. This kept passengers from accessing its website and mobile app. The digital arm of Indian Railways confirmed that this outage was due to maintenance activities. "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later," it said in a statement.