The feature is currently in beta stage

X-rival Bluesky trials 'trending topics' feature to improve user engagement

By Mudit Dube 12:40 pm Dec 26, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Popular social network Bluesky has started beta testing a new 'trending topics' feature. The update is available on both desktop and mobile versions of the platform. On desktops, users can find trending topics in the right sidebar while mobile app users can access them by tapping on the search button. Bluesky, which has over 25 million users, said this is only the first iteration of the trending topics feature. The company intends to polish it further in the future.

Language limitation

Trending topics feature currently limited to English

Currently, Bluesky's trending topics feature is only available in English. Notably, third-party Bluesky clients such as Greysky had already added this feature last year. However, users can disable this feature by heading over to Settings > Content and Media and deselecting the "Enable trending topics" option. The platform also makes sure that any words or phrases you have muted will not show up in the trending topics section.

Global testing

Bluesky's global test surpasses rival Threads

Bluesky's competitor, Threads, started rolling out its trending topics feature to all US users in March and began testing it in Japan in October. However, unlike Threads' region-specific approach, Bluesky's test is available globally. This move shows the platform's commitment to providing its features to a wider audience without geographical restrictions.