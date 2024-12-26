Summarize Simplifying... In short The IRCTC website and app are currently down, marking the second disruption in December.

To assist passengers with ticket cancellations, IRCTC has provided alternative methods via customer care or email.

Meanwhile, IRCTC's stock has seen a decline, with a negative return of 10% in 2024. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The outage is due to ongoing maintenance activities

Unable to book tickets? IRCTC website and app are down

By Mudit Dube 11:21 am Dec 26, 202411:21 am

What's the story The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indian Railways's digital ticketing platform, is currently suffering a major outage. The disruption has rendered users unable to access its website and mobile app. The company has confirmed the outage is due to ongoing maintenance activities. "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later," IRCTC said in a statement today.

Cancelation assistance

IRCTC offers alternative ticket cancelation methods during outage

Notably, this is the second time in December that the IRCTC platform has been disrupted, raising concerns among regular users. To help passengers wanting to cancel their tickets during this time, IRCTC has offered alternative methods. Users can either call customer care or email their ticket details for a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The contact details provided by IRCTC for cancelation assistance are: Customer Care Numbers: 14646, 08044647999, 08035734999 Email: etickets@irctc.co.in

Stock impact

IRCTC's stock has given negative return of 10% in 2024

IRCTC's shares have fallen nearly 1% in today's trading session. In the past week, the stock has witnessed a decline of nearly 4%. On a year-to-date basis, it has given a negative return of over 10% to investors in 2024 so far.