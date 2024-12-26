Unable to book tickets? IRCTC website and app are down
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indian Railways's digital ticketing platform, is currently suffering a major outage. The disruption has rendered users unable to access its website and mobile app. The company has confirmed the outage is due to ongoing maintenance activities. "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later," IRCTC said in a statement today.
IRCTC offers alternative ticket cancelation methods during outage
Notably, this is the second time in December that the IRCTC platform has been disrupted, raising concerns among regular users. To help passengers wanting to cancel their tickets during this time, IRCTC has offered alternative methods. Users can either call customer care or email their ticket details for a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The contact details provided by IRCTC for cancelation assistance are: Customer Care Numbers: 14646, 08044647999, 08035734999 Email: etickets@irctc.co.in
IRCTC's stock has given negative return of 10% in 2024
IRCTC's shares have fallen nearly 1% in today's trading session. In the past week, the stock has witnessed a decline of nearly 4%. On a year-to-date basis, it has given a negative return of over 10% to investors in 2024 so far.