Paytm now lets you create personalized UPI IDs: Here's how
What's the story
Paytm, a leading player in digital payments and financial services, has launched a new feature to create personalized Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs.
The move is aimed at enhancing user privacy by allowing them to hide their mobile numbers during transactions.
The feature is currently live on handles issued by Yes Bank and Axis Bank, with plans for expansion to other banking partners soon.
Enhanced security
Personalized UPI handles boost privacy in transactions
The new feature from Paytm allows users to create custom UPI handles like name@ptyes or name@ptaxis.
This way, they can send and receive money without exposing their mobile numbers.
The company says this will boost user trust and security, especially for those making payments to shopkeepers, delivery executives, and vendors.
User guide
How to set up a personalized UPI ID?
To create a personalized UPI ID on the Paytm app, users have to open the app and tap on their profile icon.
They then go to 'UPI Settings,' select 'Manage UPI ID,' and choose a personalized ID.
After confirming, they can activate it as their primary UPI ID for payments.
This simple process will give users more control over their payment identities while keeping their mobile numbers confidential.
Corporate statement
We are committed to enhancing user experience: Paytm
A spokesperson from Paytm said, "We have introduced personalized UPI IDs to offer more choice and privacy in payments. Our customers wanted to keep their mobile numbers private, and we built this solution to address that need."
The company is also expanding its services internationally, enabling UPI payments in countries like UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal for the convenience of Indian travelers.