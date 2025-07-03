Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history for India in U-19 ODIs: Details

India's cricketing prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has set a new record in the Under-19 ODI format. The 14-year-old smashed an incredible nine sixes during India's four-wicket victory over England in the third Youth ODI in Northampton on Wednesday. His explosive innings of 86 runs off just 31 balls helped India chase down a target of 269 runs in just 34.3 overs, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Record details Suryavanshi scripts history with 9 sixes Suryavanshi's innings was a mix of six boundaries and a jaw-dropping nine sixes, No other Indian has hit as many or more sixes in a U-19 ODI as Suryavanshi's shattered Mandeep Singh's record (8 sixes). The young batsman had narrowly missed half-centuries in the last two games but made up for it. His onslaught helped India chase down England's total in just 34.3 overs, despite a middle-order collapse where the team was reduced to 199/6.

Match influence A whirlwind knock from Suryavanshi Suryavanshi made his intentions clear early in the match, hitting England's right-arm pacer Sebastian Morgan for two back-to-back sixes in the third over. He continued his assault on Morgan, hitting him for two more sixes and a boundary in his next over. By the time Suryavanshi was dismissed, India had already scored 111 runs off their target in just eight overs.

Match summary How did the match pan out? Before Suryavanshi's heroics, England's captain Thomas Rew had scored an unbeaten 76 off 44 balls while opener Ben Dawkins contributed with a fine 62. The duo helped their team post a competitive total of 268/6 in the rain-curtailed 40-over per-side affair. Despite the middle-order collapse, all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan (43 not out) and RS Ambrish (31 not out) guided India to victory with over five overs to spare.