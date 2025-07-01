Can out-of-favor Marnus Labuschagne bounce back? Steve Smith opines 

Australia's senior player and former captain Steve Smith has backed out-of-favor batsman Marnus Labuschagne , who was dropped for the first Test against West Indies. There have been speculations in the Australian media that Labuschagne could miss the upcoming Ashes series due to his poor form. However, Smith is confident that Labuschagne will return to his best and contribute significantly to the team.

Endorsement Smith's support for Labuschagne Smith said on SEN Radio, "At his best, he's as good as anyone in the world and I've no doubt he'll get back there." He added that Labuschagne is currently in a good place despite not playing the last Test match. "I think I said it after the last game - I thought he batted really well in the World Test Championship Final without going on to make a big score," Smith noted.

Technical analysis Smith on Labuschagne's technique Smith praised Labuschagne's batting technique, especially his ability to clip the ball through mid-wicket from an off-stump line. He said, "I think when he's doing that from an off-stump line, I feel like that's when he's in a good place, his balance is good and his movements are pretty good." This shows that Smith has faith in Labuschagne's skills and believes he will bounce back soon.

Stats Terrible numbers in WTC 2023-25 cycle As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne averaged just 27.82 in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, having scored 974 runs from 20 matches. This includes a solitary hundred and eight fifties across 36 innings. No other Australian with 500-plus runs in this cycle, while operating in the top seven, had a sub-34 average. Notably, Labuschagne averaged 72.82 and 52.53 in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles, respectively. He clocked 1,500-plus runs in both these editions.

Selector's view What Bailey said when Labuschagne was dropped When Labuschagne was dropped for the first Test, Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey said, "Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team." He acknowledged that Labuschagne knows his output hasn't been up to par and added, "We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover."