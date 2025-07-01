Can out-of-favor Marnus Labuschagne bounce back? Steve Smith opines
What's the story
Australia's senior player and former captain Steve Smith has backed out-of-favor batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who was dropped for the first Test against West Indies. There have been speculations in the Australian media that Labuschagne could miss the upcoming Ashes series due to his poor form. However, Smith is confident that Labuschagne will return to his best and contribute significantly to the team.
Endorsement
Smith's support for Labuschagne
Smith said on SEN Radio, "At his best, he's as good as anyone in the world and I've no doubt he'll get back there." He added that Labuschagne is currently in a good place despite not playing the last Test match. "I think I said it after the last game - I thought he batted really well in the World Test Championship Final without going on to make a big score," Smith noted.
Technical analysis
Smith on Labuschagne's technique
Smith praised Labuschagne's batting technique, especially his ability to clip the ball through mid-wicket from an off-stump line. He said, "I think when he's doing that from an off-stump line, I feel like that's when he's in a good place, his balance is good and his movements are pretty good." This shows that Smith has faith in Labuschagne's skills and believes he will bounce back soon.
Stats
Terrible numbers in WTC 2023-25 cycle
As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne averaged just 27.82 in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, having scored 974 runs from 20 matches. This includes a solitary hundred and eight fifties across 36 innings. No other Australian with 500-plus runs in this cycle, while operating in the top seven, had a sub-34 average. Notably, Labuschagne averaged 72.82 and 52.53 in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles, respectively. He clocked 1,500-plus runs in both these editions.
Selector's view
What Bailey said when Labuschagne was dropped
When Labuschagne was dropped for the first Test, Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey said, "Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team." He acknowledged that Labuschagne knows his output hasn't been up to par and added, "We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover."
Patience urged
Smith on Cameron Green
Smith also called for patience with young players like Cameron Green, who played at No.3 in the first Test against West Indies. Though Green could only manage 22 runs in his last four Test innings, Smith is confident he will come good eventually. "I think we've just got to be patient with them," he said, adding that Green is a talented player with good skills.