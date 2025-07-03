Edgbaston Test: Centurion Gill eyes this record on Day 2

Centurion Shubman Gill powered Team India on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham. He batted with precision and helped the visitors cross the 300-run mark. Gill's form has been a major highlight for India in this series as he scored an impressive 147 in the first innings of the first Test, albeit in a losing cause. The Indian skipper has now slammed another hundred.

Milestone Gill eyes this record On Day 1 of the second Test, Gill scored an unbeaten 114 runs off 216 balls. If he manages to score another 36 runs on Day 2, he will become the first Indian player to complete 150 runs in a Test innings at Edgbaston. The current record for the highest Test score by an Indian at this venue is held by Virat Kohli﻿, with his knock of 149 in 2018.

Captaincy record Gill enters record books with 2nd century in England Gill has also become the youngest Asian player to score multiple centuries in England, achieving this feat at the age of 25 years and 297 days. He is also the first Asian and Indian player to do so before turning 26. The only other player to have scored two tons on English soil as a visiting team's captain at such a young age is South Africa's Graeme Smith, who achieved it at just 22 years and 180 days.