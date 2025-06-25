England vs India: Pacer Harshit Rana released from squad?

As per a PTI report, fast bowler Harshit Rana has been released from the Indian squad ahead of the 2nd Test against England , starting July 2 at Edgbaston. The decision comes after India's defeat in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. Rana, who featured in the Australian tour, was added to India's main squad for the England series as a cover. Here are further details.

Retention Rana was retained in England Earlier this month, Rana was with the India 'A' squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions and an intra-squad match against the Test squad in Beckenham. The BCCI then chose to retain Rana in England, according to Cricbuzz. However, he has been released after the Headingley Test. "Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn't traveled with the Indian squad to Birmingham for the 2nd Test," a BCCI source told PTI.

Statement What Gambhir said on Rana after Leeds Test As per India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rana was added to the Indian squad due to some injuries in the Indian camp. Following the Headingley Test, Gambhir said, "I haven't spoken to the chairman selector; I will speak to the chairman of selectors because there was a bit of a niggle in the group. That is why we wanted him as a backup."

India A Rana played for India A in England Rana made a mark with a stellar performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, when Gambhir was the franchise's mentor. He was rewarded with a national call-up for the Australian tour. In two Tests Down Under, he managed just four wickets. He wasn't picked for the England series thereafter, with Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna making the cut. In his only outing against England Lions at Canterbury last month, Rana took 1/99 and scored 16 runs.

Information A look at his career numbers Overall, Rana has an impressive First-Class bowling average of 27.79. In 13 matches, he has taken 48 wickets. He also has a batting average of 32.80 with one century and two fifties to his name.