England pairs with double-century partnerships vs India at Edgbaston (Tests) 

The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has been the venue for some thrilling Test matches between India and England . Despite its seam-friendly pitches and tough conditions, several batters have left their mark at this iconic venue over the years. This article takes a look at England pairs that have registered 200-plus partnerships against India in Test matches at Edgbaston.

#3 Denness & Lloyd - 211 runs in 1974 David Lloyd and skipper Mike Denness added 211 runs for the second wicket in England's first innings of the 1974 Edgbaston game against India. Denness arrived with the scorecard reading 157/1. The duo frustrated India on Day 3 as England declared at 459/2 and later recorded an innings win. While Lloyd scored a terrific double-hundred (214* off 396 balls), Denness made an 189-ball 100.

#2 Cook & Morgan - 222 runs in 2011 A 700-plus total has been achieved only once at Edgbaston in Test cricket. During the 2011 Birmingham Test against India, England racked up 710/7d in the first innings. Alastair Cook played a record-breaking 294-run knock off 545 balls, while Eoin Morgan scored 104 off 199 balls. The duo added 222 runs for the fourth wicket as England recorded an innings win.