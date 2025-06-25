Should Jofra Archer play 2nd Test? Michael Vaughan against rushing 

Michael Vaughan ﻿, the former England skipper, has advised against rushing pacer Jofra Archer into the ongoing Test series against India at home. After a thrilling series opener at Edgbaston, two two teams will clash in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2. Archer, who last played a Test in 2021, recently turned up for Sussex against Durham as part of his fitness test for the longest format. His return will boost England's inexperienced pace attack.

Game readiness Thoughts on Archer's return Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan stressed that one First-Class match isn't enough for Archer's return. He said, "The good thing is that Jofra is back in the equation but I would like to see him play another four-day game." Vaughan also highlighted the difference in intensity between international level and county cricket, suggesting he would stick with the same XI.

Performance review Selector Wright hints at Archer's inclusion Earlier this month, England selector Luke Wright hinted Archer could be considered for the 2nd Test against India at Edgbaston, provided he fares well in the county game. Archer took a solitary wicket across 18 overs, conceding 30 runs, on his First-Class return. However, Vaughan's suggestion to see Archer play another county game is reasonable given his injury-plagued return to fitness lately.

FC cricket First-class game after four years Before the county match, Archer had not played a First-Class match in four years (May 2021). His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021. Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches. He was earlier ruled out of the West Indies ODI series with a thumb injury. The team now hopes Archer will be part of their bowling attack for ongoing India Test series going forward.