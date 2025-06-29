Presenting bowlers with 120-plus Test wickets as designated captains

Australian captain Pat Cummins recently became the highest wicket-taker as an Australian skipper in Test matches. The achievement came during the opening Test of a three-match series against West Indies in Barbados. Cummins surpassed Benaud's long-standing mark of 138 wickets to become the captain with the second-most Test wickets. On this note, let's look at the skippers with 120-plus Test wickets as designated captains.

#3 Richie Benaud - 138 wickets Cummins's compatriot Benaud is now third on this list. Having led in 28 Tests between 1958 and 1963, the leg-spinner claimed 138 wickets at an average of 25.78. His best figures while leading the team reads 6/70 as he was the first bowler to complete a century of Test scalps as captain. Notably, captain Benaud clocked an economy rate of under 2 (1.99). Meanwhile, he claimed nine fifers as Australia's Test skipper.

#2 Pat Cummins - 140 fifers Cummins entered the Barbados Test with 137 wickets as captain, just one short of equaling Benaud's record. He took three wickets in Australia's 159-run triumph and went past Benaud in the process. Having captained across 35 Tests, the pacer has raced to 140 wickets at a sensational average of 22.79, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes nine five-wicket hauls and a match 10-fer. Notably, Cummins first took over the charge in December 2021.