Pat Cummins breaks 62-year-old record held by Richie Benaud: Stats 

Australian captain Pat Cummins has broken a 62-year-old record by becoming the highest wicket-taker as an Australian skipper in Test matches. He achieved this feat during Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The milestone was reached when he dismissed West Indies captain Roston Chase on Day 4. Cummins equaled the record with the dismissal of Keacy Carty and surpassed it with the dismissal of Roston Chase.

Record-breaking achievement Cummins surpasses Benaud Cummins's journey to this historic milestone began with his dismissal of Keacy Carty in the last session of Day 3. This equaled him with former Australian captain Richie Benaud for the most Test wickets by an Australian captain. However, it was his dismissal of Chase on Day 4 that took him past Benaud and into the history books. Cummins finished with 2/34 from 16 overs as WI were folded for 190 while responding to Australia's first innings score of 180/10.

Elite ranking Cummins only behind Imran Khan With this achievement, Cummins has climbed to second place in the all-time Test wicket-takers list for captains. Playing his 35th Test as captain, the pacer has raced to 139 wickets at a sensational average of 22.84, as per ESPNcricinfo. While Cummins went past Benaud 's tally of 138 scalps, the former is now only behind Pakistan legend Imran Khan, who took 187 wickets while leading in whites. No other captain besides this trio even owns 120 Test wickets as captain.

Information Captain Cummins has nine fifers The 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa saw Cummins become the third bowler to complete nine five-wicket hauls in Tests as designated captain. While Benaud also finished with nine Test fifers, Imran leads the tally with 12 such spells.