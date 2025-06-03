Jannik Sinner reaches quarter-finals at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner has reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 French Open.
Italian star Sinner defeated 17th seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Sinner won the contest 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Sinner has won in straight sets in all of his four matches so far in the tournament.
He is vying to win his maiden Roland Garros crown.
Numbers
20-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Sinner has reached the quarter-finals or more for the 3rd time in six attempts here in Paris.
He is a one-time semi-finalist. Sinner has raced to a win-loss record of 20-5 at Roland Garros.
Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a win-loss tally of 72-18. He is a three-time Grand Slam winner.
He has won two Australian Open honors and one US Open.
Information
7-3 win-loss record over Rublev
Sinner now owns a 7-3 win-loss record over Rublev on the ATP Tour from 10 meetings. This was the pair's 2nd meeting at Roland Garros. Rublev won the first meeting back in 2022 (Round of 16).
Records
Massive records made by Sinner
As per Opta, Sinner has become the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to reach 6+ consecutive men's singles quarter-finals at Grand Slam events.
As mentioned above, Sinner claimed a 72nd men's singles match win at a Grand Slam event. He has surpassed Fabio Fognini (71) for the most of any Italian in the Open Era.
Information
Here are the match stats
Sinner fired 5 aces with Rublev faring better (7). Sinner didn't commit any double fault. However, Rublev committed one double fault. Sinner had an 81% win on the 1st serve and a 77% win on the 2nd. He converted 5/8 break points.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
👏 JANNIK 👏 SINNER 👏— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 2, 2025
He makes his mark against Rublev with a smooth 6-1 6-3 6-4 victory, to advance to the QFs 🔥#rolandgarros #sinner #tennis pic.twitter.com/V4ehW2Kyla