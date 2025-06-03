Sinner has reached the quarter-finals or more for the 3rd time in six attempts here in Paris.

He is a one-time semi-finalist. Sinner has raced to a win-loss record of 20-5 at Roland Garros.

Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a win-loss tally of 72-18. He is a three-time Grand Slam winner.

He has won two Australian Open honors and one US Open.