What's the story

Karachi has been jolted by 26 minor earthquakes in the last four days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed on Wednesday.

The quakes, which were concentrated in the Malir, Quaidabad, Landhi, and Gadap areas of the city, had magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider said these tremors are linked to activity along the Landhi Fault Line.