Karachi rattled by 26 quakes in just 4 days
What's the story
Karachi has been jolted by 26 minor earthquakes in the last four days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed on Wednesday.
The quakes, which were concentrated in the Malir, Quaidabad, Landhi, and Gadap areas of the city, had magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.6 on the Richter scale.
Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider said these tremors are linked to activity along the Landhi Fault Line.
Seismic source
Activity likely to die down soon, says expert
Haider said the seismic energy at the Landhi Fault Line is being released with these quakes. He added that this activity is likely to die down soon.
"The seismic energy gathered at the Landhi Fault Line is being released with quakes, which can be felt until tomorrow," he told ARY News.
Despite their frequency, no damage has been reported so far due to the mild intensity of these shocks.
Seismic activity
About Landhi Fault region
The Landhi Fault Region is one of two active fault lines in Karachi, with the other located near Thana Bola Khan.
Historically, this fault line hasn't produced major earthquakes but could continue to cause light tremors for a few more days, Haider said.
The nearby Kirthar mountain range also experiences moderate seismic events due to its location along a tectonic boundary.