What's the story

Federal officials in the United States have taken into custody the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who allegedly attacked a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend.

Describing Soliman as an "illegal alien" and "terrorist," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said his family is now facing expedited removal proceedings.

The family includes Soliman's wife and five children.

A post on X by the White House on Tuesday (local time) indicated that they "could be deported by tonight."