Colorado fire-bomb attacker's wife, 5 children taken into custody
Federal officials in the United States have taken into custody the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who allegedly attacked a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend.
Describing Soliman as an "illegal alien" and "terrorist," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said his family is now facing expedited removal proceedings.
The family includes Soliman's wife and five children.
A post on X by the White House on Tuesday (local time) indicated that they "could be deported by tonight."
White House suggests quick deportation for the family
Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/R32j1Ic8Ml— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2025
Family being processed for expedited removal
Noem said the family is being processed for expedited removal, which means they could be deported without a court hearing.
"We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack," Noem said.
The suspect, Soliman, is an Egyptian national who entered the United States on a non-immigrant visa in August 2022.
He overstayed his visa and filed for asylum in September 2022.
Soliman's family has been cooperative with investigators
Soliman's family, who live in Colorado Springs, has been cooperative with investigators so far, the FBI said.
He said he acted alone and told police, "No one knew about his plans," according to a state arrest affidavit.
After Soliman's arrest, his wife took his iPhone to the local police department.
Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, injuring 12 people.
He allegedly shouted "Free Palestine!" during the attack.
The rally was organized by Run for Their Lives, an organization raising awareness about Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
Witnesses reported Soliman intended to "kill all Zionist people" but delayed his plans until after his daughter's high school graduation.
The FBI had deemed the attack an "act of terrorism," while President Donald Trump blamed it on his predecessor, claiming it was the result of Joe Biden's "ridiculous open border policy."
Soliman's family includes two teenagers and three younger children.
His daughter, who graduated from high school in Colorado Springs recently, had plans to attend medical school.
The family is now in ICE custody for expedited removal proceedings.
The suspect is expected to appear in federal court on Friday afternoon.