Video: Bilawal Bhutto left embarrassed after journalist fact-checks anti-India narrative
What's the story
Former Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was caught off guard at a United Nations press conference when a journalist challenged his claims about Muslims being demonized in India during his speech on Kashmir.
The journalist, thrashing Bhutto's claims, stated that he himself had attended India's Operation Sindoor briefing, which was led by a Muslim woman officer of the Indian Army.
Journalist
'But, sir, I have watched briefings on both sides'
"You said that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonize Muslims in India. But, sir, I have watched briefings on both sides, and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting the briefings on the Indian side," the journalist told Bhutto.
Bhutto, taken aback, simply nodded and said, "As far as operations are concerned, you're absolutely correct."
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
Bilawal Bhutto’s Anti-India Propaganda on “Muslims being demonised” in India after Pahalgam Terror attack in Kashmir destroyed at the @UN Press Briefing by a Foreign Muslim Journalist who says he saw India’s #OperationSindoor Briefing being led by a Muslim Officer. Bilawal nods. pic.twitter.com/n2TkIoHmap— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 3, 2025
Diplomatic coincidence
Pakistani delegation met key UN officials
The Pakistani delegation, led by Bhutto, visited the US as part of Islamabad's diplomatic efforts after its conflict with India.
The nine-member team included three former foreign ministers and met key UN officials such as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Philemon Yang.
Their visit coincided with an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, which is also in the US to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.
Kashmir admission
Bhuttoadmits raising Kashmir issue is challenging
At the same press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Bhutto-Zardari admitted that raising the Kashmir issue at international forums has been challenging.
He said, "As far as the hurdles we face within the UN and in general, as far as the Kashmir cause is concerned, that still exists."
He claimed that in his meetings with UN officials and diplomats, he found "receptiveness" on topics like terrorism and water, but this did not extend to Kashmir.