What's the story

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is on the verge of overtaking payments giant Visa in terms of daily transaction volume. This would make UPI the world's biggest retail interbank payment settlement platform.

On June 1, UPI processed 644 million transactions, and 650 million the following day.

Meanwhile, in FY24, Visa had an average daily transaction volume of 639 million, while its average daily transactions in the March quarter were reported to be 674 million.