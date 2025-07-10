Indian Railways to hire over 50,000 employees in FY25

The Indian Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) plan to hire over 50,000 employees in the ongoing financial year. The announcement comes after the RRBs conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for seven different notifications since November 2024. The tests were taken by over 1.86 crore candidates and offered a total of 55,197 vacancies.

Progress update 9,000 appointment letters issued in Q1 The RRBs have already issued over 9,000 appointment letters in the first quarter of this financial year. The Railway Ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a massive exercise requiring extensive planning and coordination. To make the process smoother, the boards have started allocating exam centers near candidates' residences with special preference given to female candidates and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Future plans More than 12 notifications issued since last year The RRBs have already issued 12 notifications for a total of 1,08,324 vacancies since 2024. These were in accordance with an annual calendar published by the boards. The ministry also revealed that more than 50,000 appointments will be offered in the next financial year of 2026-27. This shows a continued commitment to filling vacancies and providing job opportunities through these recruitment drives.