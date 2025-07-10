Indian Railways to hire over 50,000 employees in FY25
What's the story
The Indian Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) plan to hire over 50,000 employees in the ongoing financial year. The announcement comes after the RRBs conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for seven different notifications since November 2024. The tests were taken by over 1.86 crore candidates and offered a total of 55,197 vacancies.
Progress update
9,000 appointment letters issued in Q1
The RRBs have already issued over 9,000 appointment letters in the first quarter of this financial year. The Railway Ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a massive exercise requiring extensive planning and coordination. To make the process smoother, the boards have started allocating exam centers near candidates' residences with special preference given to female candidates and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).
Future plans
More than 12 notifications issued since last year
The RRBs have already issued 12 notifications for a total of 1,08,324 vacancies since 2024. These were in accordance with an annual calendar published by the boards. The ministry also revealed that more than 50,000 appointments will be offered in the next financial year of 2026-27. This shows a continued commitment to filling vacancies and providing job opportunities through these recruitment drives.
Fairness initiatives
Measures to ensure fairness in exams
To ensure fairness in the exams, the ministry said that e-KYC based Aadhar authentication has been used for candidate identity verification. This was done on a large scale and achieved over 95% success rate. The RRBs are also deploying jammers across all exam centers to prevent cheating through electronic devices. These measures are part of their efforts to maintain transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.