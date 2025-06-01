This start-up is raising money to make chip-materials in space
What's the story
Space Forge, a UK start-up headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, has raised a whopping £22.6 million (nearly $30 million) in Series A funding.
The company plans to use this investment to manufacture wafer materials in space, where unique conditions can create new possibilities.
Space Forge's technology could serve as a backbone for critical systems, including those of BT (formerly British Telecom), which is exploring the use of space-grown crystal materials to lower the power consumption of its 5G towers.
Potential applications
Space Forge's technology could reduce energy consumption
Space Forge's technology could help devices consume less energy. This is because crystals made in space have fewer defects due to weightlessness and other properties.
The company's CEO, Joshua Western, told TechCrunch that the idea of making chips in orbit has been known as feasible since the 1970s.
He emphasized that they are building on decades of research that shows not only is this possible, but there are also significant improvements to be gained from it.
Advanced materials
It could revolutionize quantum computing
The advanced semiconductor materials and crystals obtained through Space Forge's technology will have fewer defects and improved performance.
This will make them attractive for use in next-generation applications such as quantum computing and defense systems.
The dual-use potential of this tech is one reason why NATO Innovation Fund led Space Forge's Series A round, with US defense contractor Northrop Grumman also on board as a partner.
Innovative methods
Unique approach to space manufacturing
Space Forge isn't building rockets but is leveraging existing space providers for the launch part.
The company is also tying together technologies from chip manufacturing to space return.
Western explained that while these may be "solved problems" on paper, they still require engineering to adapt to harsh conditions like extreme temperatures and microgravity.
He said, "Physics has the answers, and engineering is how you actually get there."
Return tech
Space Forge's innovative return technology
Space Forge will return its materials to Earth using a device it calls "Mary Poppins from space."
"We deploy something that looks very much like an umbrella, [but] that's space grade, and that allows us to float back from space down to the ground," Western explained.
The company has also developed Fielder, a floating net to catch returning satellites and ensure a soft landing on water.
These technologies were developed with support from UK Space Agency and European Space Agency.
Infrastructure development
Plans for return infrastructure across Europe
Space Forge plans to establish a return infrastructure across Europe.
The company recently opened an office in Portugal on the island of Santa Maria in the Azores, which is well-suited for satellite return in mainland Europe.
This move is part of its strategy to convince European partners that this approach can reach industrial scale.