Space Forge's technology could help devices consume less energy. This is because crystals made in space have fewer defects due to weightlessness and other properties.

The company's CEO, Joshua Western, told TechCrunch that the idea of making chips in orbit has been known as feasible since the 1970s.

He emphasized that they are building on decades of research that shows not only is this possible, but there are also significant improvements to be gained from it.