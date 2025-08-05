This Google AI tool has found bugs in popular software

Google 's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered bug hunter, Big Sleep, has discovered its first batch of security vulnerabilities. The flaws were found in popular open-source software such as audio/video library FFmpeg and image-editing suite ImageMagick. To recall, Big Sleep was developed by DeepMind , Google's AI division, and Project Zero, an elite team of hackers.

AI autonomy Each vulnerability was discovered and reproduced by Big Sleep Despite a human expert reviewing the reports before they're submitted, each vulnerability was discovered and reproduced by Big Sleep without any human assistance. This was confirmed by Google's spokesperson Kimberly Samra. Royal Hansen, Google's VP of Engineering, also highlighted the significance of these findings in his X post. He described them as "a new frontier in automated vulnerability discovery."

Market competition Other AI tools also searching for vulnerabilities Big Sleep isn't the only AI tool looking for vulnerabilities. Other competitors in the space include RunSybil and XBOW, among others. Notably, XBOW has made headlines by topping one of the US leaderboards on bug bounty platform HackerOne. It's worth noting that human verification is usually involved at some stage of this process to confirm a legitimate vulnerability was found by an AI-powered bug hunter.