Trump's 50% tariffs could reduce India's GDP growth by 1%

US President Donald Trump 's recently imposed 50% tariffs on India could have a devastating impact on the country's economy. According to Bloomberg Economics, the tariffs could also have a significant impact on India's GDP growth for the fiscal year 2025-26, potentially lowering it by as much as 1%. Analysts also warn that the overall impact on GDP could be even greater at 1.1% over the medium term, especially if tariffs are imposed on pharmaceuticals and electronics sectors.

Impact on exports Tariffs may reduce India's exports to US Trump's move is part of a wider strategy targeting over 60 countries and follows his imposition of a 25% tariff on July 31, with an additional 25% added on Wednesday. According to the analysts, these tariffs could reduce India's exports to the US by as much as 60% This is based on projections by Chetna Kumar and Adam Farrar at Bloomberg Economics.

Long-term projections Morgan Stanley report warns of prolonged tariff effects A report by Morgan Stanley also predicts that if the 50% tariffs remain in place for a longer period, like 12 months, they could reduce India's GDP growth by 0.4-0.8%. However, it also notes that India is unlikely to face this worst-case scenario as policy support is expected if these tariffs continue for an extended period.