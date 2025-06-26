Ali Fazal hints 'Mirzapur' to end with S04; teases movie
What's the story
Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his role as Guddu Pandit in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, recently spoke about the upcoming film adaptation of the show. The movie was announced following the release of the third season in 2024. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Fazal expressed his excitement for the film project. He also hinted that the upcoming fourth season of Mirzapur might be the last.
Series finale
Is season 4 of 'Mirzapur' the last?
Fazal hinted that the upcoming Mirzapur Season 4 might be the last installment of the beloved series. He said, "That (the new season) is still being written because... I don't know... It will probably be the last season." The third season was released in 2024, and it remains to be seen if characters that met their demise on the show will return for the film.
Film details
'It'll be a big surprise for everyone...': Fazal on film
Fazal said, "We are all very excited and the original cast is coming back for it and just last week, I heard the script. It's very nice. It's going to be a big surprise for everyone." He added that this adaptation wouldn't just be a simple transition from show to film but something more unique. "Peaky Blinders has done the same format. They are making a film out of that."
Content perspective
Things have calmed down over time, says Fazal
Fazal also shared his thoughts on nudity, violence, and obscene language often seen in OTT shows. "When it was new, people were just abusing in all the OTT shows." "All the OTT shows were just about crass language and sex... It just felt like people were venting, but slowly, everything has been normalized," he said. Meanwhile, Mirzapur Season 4 is likely to release in late 2025, while the movie is set for release next year.