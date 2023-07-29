Besides 'Mirzapur,' Hindi series that should be turned into films

Besides 'Mirzapur,' Hindi series that should be turned into films

Written by Isha Sharma July 29, 2023

Which is your favorite Hindi web series?

A report by Pinkvilla on Friday stated that the uber-successful crime drama web series Mirzapur will be made into a film. The show is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, and Rasika Dugal, among others. While we await official confirmation, here are some other series that should be adapted for the 70mm screen.

'Sacred Games'

Sacred Games, created by Vikramaditya Motwane, has the honor of being India's first Netflix original series. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tripathi, guns and crimes galore in this project based on Vikram Chandra's namesake novel (2006). The show spawned two seasons, and considering the second one wasn't as well-received as the first, perhaps a second chance will fix things.

'The Family Man'

The Family Man has made Manoj Bajpayee the king of Indian OTT space. This Raj and DK spy thriller series boasts the exact amount of humor, suspense, action, and drama that resonates well with the Indian audience, and currently, fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the third season. Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, and Priyamani also star in this Amazon Prime Video show.

'Trial By Fire'

Trial By Fire is a story that every Indian should be aware of and it's saddening that it took backing from Netflix for this Prashant Nair-Randeep Jha directorial to see the light of day finally. It's based on the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that debilitated Delhi in 1997 and stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhay Deol, and Rajshri Deshpande. Also, Vidyarthi spoke to NewsBytes about the series.

'Panchayat'

Panchayat would make for an incredibly heartwarming comedy-drama film, provided it retains the same primary and supporting actors and characters and the writing team. Aspirations meet Indian ground reality in this Amazon Prime Video show, and entertainment is never in short supply in the fictional village of Phulera, which brims with as much amusement as it does with eccentric people.

'Rocket Boys'

There will always be takers for science stories, and the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect last year and Oppenheimer this month have further cemented this belief. Rocket Boys stars Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra and narrates the awe-inspiring story of two exemplary Indian scientists: Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha. Stream the two-season show on SonyLiv.

