WWDC 2025: Developers can now access Apple's on-device AI models
What's the story
Apple has announced a major development at the WWDC 2025 event.
The tech giant is launching a new framework called Foundation Models, which will allow developers to access its artificial intelligence (AI) models on-device and offline.
Craig Federighi, Apple's VP of Software Engineering, made the announcement during his keynote address today.
Framework details
Access on-device AI models with 3 lines of code
The Foundation Models framework will enable apps to leverage on-device AI models developed by Apple.
These models are part of Apple Intelligence, a suite of models that power several iOS features and capabilities.
The new framework is natively supported by Swift, Apple's programming language for building apps across its platforms.
Developers can access Apple Intelligence models with as little as three lines of code.
Practical use
Day One and AllTrails are early adopters
The Foundation Models framework comes with guided generation, tool calling, and more.
WordPress owner Automattic is already using it in its Day One journaling app, while mapping app AllTrails is using the framework to suggest different hiking routes.
The new framework is available for testing through the Apple Developer Program starting today, with a public beta set to be released early next month.
AI access
Apple opens its foundational AI model to developers
Along with the Foundation Models framework, Apple also announced that it will open up the foundational AI model used for some of its own features to third-party developers.
This move is part of a broader effort by Apple to share its underlying technology used in Apple Intelligence.
The company has also announced an overhaul of its operating systems as part of this initiative. The new design, dubbed "Liquid Glass," features partially transparent icons and menus.