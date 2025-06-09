Apple introduces iOS 26 with 'Liquid Glass' design
What's the story
Apple has officially unveiled iOS 26, the latest version of its mobile operating system, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
The new update features a complete redesign with Apple's innovative "Liquid Glass" design language.
The latest development marks a shift in how Apple numbers its major iOS updates.
Instead of following a sequential pattern like iOS 19 after iOS 18, the company will now number its big updates based on the year they are released.
Design details
'Liquid Glass' design language and redesigned app icons
The "Liquid Glass" design language is characterized by translucent-glass-like materials and visual effects such as specular highlights.
These reflective and glassy elements will be seen across all standard iPhone UI controls, including buttons, toolbars, and tab bars.
The update also hints at a redesign for home screen app icons with rounder shapes and shiny reflective highlight borders.
App enhancements
Upgrades to Phone and Messages apps
The iOS 26 update also brings major upgrades to core apps like Phone and Messages.
The Phone app now comes with advanced call screening tools, giving users more control over their incoming calls.
The Messages app has also been updated with new message screening capabilities, making it easier for users to manage their conversations.
AI integration
Live translation, visual intelligence capabilities
The iOS 26 update also brings deep integration of new Apple Intelligence features.
A highlight is the Live Translation feature, which is integrated into different apps for seamless real-time communication.
The update also includes advanced visual intelligence capabilities that allow the iPhone to understand on-screen content and suggest relevant actions, making everyday tasks easier for users.
Service updates
Other notable updates in iOS 26
The iOS 26 update also brings new features to a range of Apple services and apps. CarPlay gets new capabilities, while Apple Music and Maps are updated with thoughtful improvements.
The Wallet app is also getting an update with refreshed boarding pass designs and expanded in-store payment options.
A dedicated Apple Games app is also being introduced for gamers, providing a centralized hub for all their gaming adventures.