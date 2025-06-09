What's the story

Apple has announced a major change in the way it names its operating systems.

The tech giant will now use a year-based system for naming purposes instead of solely relying on version numbers.

This means that rather than using names like iOS 18, we will see iOS 26 arriving this year on iPhones.

The new naming convention is aimed at simplifying things for users and making it easier to know if their Apple device is running the latest software version.