Apple renames its operating systems to iOS 26, macOS 26
What's the story
Apple has announced a major change in the way it names its operating systems.
The tech giant will now use a year-based system for naming purposes instead of solely relying on version numbers.
This means that rather than using names like iOS 18, we will see iOS 26 arriving this year on iPhones.
The new naming convention is aimed at simplifying things for users and making it easier to know if their Apple device is running the latest software version.
Comprehensive change
Consistent year-based system across all devices
The new naming convention will be applied to all of Apple's operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.
This means that instead of seeing different version numbers for each OS, users will now see a consistent year-based system as the primary method for naming across all devices.
The change has been announced by Apple during the keynote address at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is taking place right now.
Simplification
Simplification of previous system
The new naming convention is a major simplification of Apple's previous system.
The change was first reported by Bloomberg in late May, hinting at Apple's plans to simplify its OS naming process.
Now, with the official announcement at WWDC, it is clear that the tech giant is indeed going ahead with this major overhaul in its operating systems' naming conventions.