What's the story

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair for his phenomenal showing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nair's phenomenal form has taken Vidarbha to their first-ever final in the tournament.

The former Karnataka batter, who last played a Test for India in 2017, has scored a staggering 752 runs from seven matches, including five tons and a half-century.

Here are further details.