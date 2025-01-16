Kevin Pietersen as India's batting coach? England star expresses interest
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering increasing the coaching staff of the Indian cricket team, especially appointing a new batting coach.
The move comes in the wake of criticism of the team's performance under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
The decision to strengthen the coaching staff has been prompted by recent defeats and ongoing batting problems of the team.
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has weighed in on the debate.
Candidacy
Pietersen's interest in coaching role
Pietersen, one of England's best batters, has made his desire to be Team India's batting coach publicly. Replying to related posts on X, he just wrote 'Available!'.
If he gets the job, it will be interesting to see how he fits into a system already headed by head coach Gambhir.
Notably, both Pietersen and Gambhir are known for their strong personalities and outspoken nature.
Relationship
Pietersen's rapport with Kohli
Pietersen and Indian batter Virat Kohli share a mutual respect and camaraderie, which could sway the decision.
The former England batter has been one of Kohli's biggest admirers. He has often regarded him as the best batsman of his generation.
In return, Kohli has acknowledged Pietersen's influence on the game.
Criticism
Current coaching staff under scrutiny
The current coaching staff, including head coach Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip, have been under fire since India's tour to Australia.
The team's downfall in Test cricket has also been a bone of contention.
This has led to discussions within the BCCI to strengthen the support crew for Team India.