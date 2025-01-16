What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering increasing the coaching staff of the Indian cricket team, especially appointing a new batting coach.

The move comes in the wake of criticism of the team's performance under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The decision to strengthen the coaching staff has been prompted by recent defeats and ongoing batting problems of the team.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has weighed in on the debate.