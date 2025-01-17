Belgium football team parts ways with head coach Domenico Tedesco
What's the story
Domenico Tedesco's stint as Belgium football team's head coach has come to a sudden end after a string of poor performances.
The Italian-German coach was sacked after under two years in the position, with increasing criticism over the team's recent record of just two wins in their last 10 games.
His last game in charge ended in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat against Israel in November, with Belgium finishing third in their group.
Official statement
Belgian FA expresses disappointment over team's performance
Meanwhile, the Belgian FA has been disappointed with the national team's performance under Tedesco.
In an official statement, the FA said that the team "did not perform as we hoped" in the Nations League and at Euro 2024.
At the Euro 2024, Belgium were eliminated by France at the last-16 stage, another low point in Tedesco's tenure.
Career trajectory
Tedesco's tenure marked by initial success and subsequent controversy
Tedesco took over the reins from Roberto Martinez in February 2023, after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
His tenure started on a high note with a 13-game unbeaten streak but was marred by Belgium's underwhelming performance at Euro 2024.
Controversy also arose when he had a falling out with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who vowed not to play for Belgium as long as Tedesco was in charge.
Speculation
Tedesco's absence at World Cup draw fueled exit rumors
Tedesco's absence from the 2026 World Cup qualifying draw in December only added to the speculation of his imminent departure.
Despite the difficulties and eventual termination of his contract, Tedesco looked back on his time with Belgium as "a beautiful journey" that is "unfortunately coming to an end."
He was hopeful about the team's future, saying, "This team is still at the beginning of its development and will cause a sensation in the coming years."
Successor speculation
Search for Tedesco's successor underway
Ever since Tedesco's exit, speculation has been rife about his potential successor.
Belgian media have floated several names, including Thierry Henry, who served as Martinez's assistant in the past.
As the search continues, fans and stakeholders alike will be keenly watching to see who takes over the reins of Belgium's national football team in this critical phase of its development journey.