What's the story

Domenico Tedesco's stint as Belgium football team's head coach has come to a sudden end after a string of poor performances.

The Italian-German coach was sacked after under two years in the position, with increasing criticism over the team's recent record of just two wins in their last 10 games.

His last game in charge ended in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat against Israel in November, with Belgium finishing third in their group.