Chelsea's Cole Palmer doubtful for Wolves clash due to injury
What's the story
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has cast doubt over Cole Palmer's availability for the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves.
The England international picked up an ankle injury during Tuesday night's draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca said Palmer is a doubt for Monday night's game after he missed Friday's training session.
Here's what Maresca said about the Chelsea star.
Training absences
Other Chelsea players sidelined from training
Along with Palmer, three other Chelsea players missed Friday's training session due to injuries.
Midfielders Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez are suffering from muscle fatigue, while center back Levi Colwill has also missed training this week.
Maresca said he is unsure if these players will be fit enough to participate in Saturday's practice.
Words
Maresca unsure about Palmer training on Saturday
"Cole [Palmer], Levi [Colwill], Romeo [Lavia] was not in the session today. We have three or four players who are a doubt for Monday's game because in the last game they picked up some problems," Maresca said during a press conference on Friday.
Maresca also said he is unsure whether Palmer will train on Saturday.
"Cole, the first half [of the last game] they kicked him so he didn't train today, we don't know if he will train tomorrow."
Squad reinforcement
Chalobah returns to Chelsea amid injury crisis
Despite the injury concerns, Maresca confirmed that center back Trevoh Chalobah is fit for selection.
Chalobah has been recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace with injuries to other defenders in the team, including Wesley Fofana.
The manager stressed that Chalobah's initial departure was not on performance but financial considerations and was confident he would contribute positively now.
Palmer
Palmer's Chelsea career in stats
In 68 matches for Chelsea across comeptitions, Palmer has bagged 39 goals.
Notably, 36 of his goals have come in the Premier League for the Blues from 54 games.
He has also provided 21 assists for Chelsea.
In his debut season at Chelsea in 2023/24, Palmer clocked 15 assists and 25 goals across competitions.
This season, he has scored 14 goals in addition to making six assists.
Information
Chelsea are 5th in the Premier League standings
Injury-hit Chelsea are 5th in the Premier League standings this season. After 21 matchweeks, they own 10 wins, 7 draws and 4 defeats. Chelsea are winless in their last 5 Premier League games (D3 L2).