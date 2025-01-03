Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic cricket match, Punjab became the first team to score over 400 runs in two consecutive games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.

The victory was led by opener Prabhsimran Singh's aggressive 137 runs, supported by Abhishek Sharma's 93 and Ramandeep Singh's 80.

Their combined efforts, including a 196-run opening partnership, set the stage for Punjab's record-breaking total.

Punjab scored 426/4 against Hyderabad (Image source: X/@IPL)

Punjab create history with multiple 400+ scores in VHT 2024-25

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:06 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Team Punjab has created history by becoming the first team to score 400-plus runs on multiple occasions in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition. The team accomplished the same on Friday, when they scored a mammoth 426/4 against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. The record-breaking performance comes after their earlier victory over Saurashtra, where they scored an impressive 424/5.

Innings highlights

Prabhsimran Singh's century powers Punjab's historic total

In the match against Hyderabad, opener Prabhsimran Singh spearheaded Punjab's assault with a blistering 137. He was well-supported by quickfire half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (93) and Ramandeep Singh (80). The trio's efforts took Punjab to their record total at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'A' in Motera, Ahmedabad.

Game changer

Prabhsimran's boundary blitz sets stage for Punjab's victory

Prabhsimran set the tone for Punjab's victory with his aggressive boundary hitting. The right-handed batter hit 20 fours and three sixes, contributing to a 196-run opening partnership with Abhishek. Facing 105 balls, Prabhsimran scored a total of 137 runs as this was his third successive hundred. Notably, Abhishek, who made 93 off 72 balls, missed out on his second successive ton.

Contributions

Ramandeep and Wadhera seal Punjab's record-breaking total

The last phase of the match witnessed Ramandeep and Nehal Wadhera (35* off 19) adding important runs to Punjab's total. The former scored 80 off 53 balls. Their contributions helped Punjab cross the 400-run mark for the second consecutive game in this tournament. This consistent high scoring has made Punjab the first team in cricket history to achieve such a feat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.